Varun Dhawan Is The 'Sizzl'ing Face Of Licious

Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Co-founders, Licious, added, “There are some people you meet and instantly feel a connection with, and Varun was exactly that for us. From our very first interaction, there was a warmth, an energy, and a sense of familiarity that made us feel like we had known him for years. What makes this association special is that it goes beyond his incredible popularity and the love people have for him. It’s about who he is as a person, his authenticity, his infectious energy, and the joy he brings to everything he does. At Licious, we have always believed that great food is about bringing people together and creating moments of happiness, and Varun embodies that spirit beautifully. We couldn’t be happier to welcome him into the Licious family, and we genuinely look forward to creating something very special together.”