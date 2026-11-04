MYCPE ONE wins two honours at 25th Asia Edition of Asian Leadership Awards

Shalin (Shawn) Parikh, Co-founder, MYCPE ONE, said, “These two recognitions are a proud moment for MYCPE ONE’s journey. We believe innovation is not just about technology, but also about challenging conventional approaches, creating value for customers and building an environment where people can grow. These awards speak volumes of our team’s collective commitment and creativity. As we expand our technology-led solutions across professional education, accounting services and offshoring, our focus remains on creating lasting value for our customers, partners and people.”