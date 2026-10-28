Ai+ Smartphone Emerges As India's Fastest-Growing Smartphone Brand With 306% YoY Growth In Q3 2026: Counterpoint Research

Speaking on the same, Madhav Sheth, CEO, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies (Ai+ Smartphone), said, "Ai+ Smartphone was India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand in Q3, recording 306% year-on-year growth. While sustaining this pace may be challenging given our relatively small starting base, we are happy to be part of a larger shift that is creating space for Indian brands to compete with established and respected global players. The share of Indian smartphone brands has grown from 2% to 7%, signalling the potential of this emerging ecosystem. We believe this is just the beginning, and we are excited to contribute to its growth.”