Former ICICI Bank Executive Kapil Makhija Builds MinEMI To Fix What Most Indians Overpay Every Month: Their EMIs

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Crores of Indians pay EMIs every month, yet almost no one checks whether they are paying more than their profile deserves. There is no negotiation and no one representing the borrower; whatever rate the lender set on sanction day quietly continues for years. MinEMI, a fintech platform founded by former ICICI Bank digital lending executive Kapil Makhija, exists to be that representative. Its AI reads the borrower's full bureau profile against the credit policies of more than 20 banks and NBFCs and answers the questions no one else does: is this EMI higher than it should be, can it be reduced through a balance transfer, can multiple loans be consolidated into one cheaper EMI, and where will this borrower actually be approved.