Netplus Broadband Names Ammy Virk And Tania As Brand Ambassadors

Commenting on the association, Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director, Jujhar Group, said, “Netplus has earned its place in North India’s homes through reliable service and a close connection with its customers. Ammy Virk and Tania are rooted in this region and trusted by its audiences, and that is exactly the spirit we want the brand to carry. Their association will help us reach to more families with a simple promise – Netplus is there when our customers need it.”