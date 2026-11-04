Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said, "At Paisabazaar, we are constantly evolving to make our platform more relevant and valuable for consumers. While credit and investments remain the core of our business, we also see an opportunity to create more value beyond these needs. With Paisa Vouchers, we are bringing consumers attractive savings across 300+ brands that are already an integral part of their everyday lives. In partnership with Pine Labs for voucher issuance, we aim to make savings more accessible across shopping, lifestyle and gifting. Our endeavour is to help consumers get more out of their everyday spending, put more money back in their pockets and make Paisabazaar a more rewarding destination at every interaction."