Disha Patani Turns Businesswoman As She Launches Her Clothing Brand 'DZ', Offers Novelty By Fusing Elements From Space

Going beyond this, Patani brings an uber-cool energy to the fore through her entire ensemble that features her sporting oversized, baggy outfits, a wardrobe that has become a signature of Patani. What makes you want to dive deeper into her look is the eye-catchy space-inspired elements that add a striking layer of intrigue. Patani has always been an avid admirer of a wardrobe with off-beat aesthetics, and with this brand and song, she simply brings her fashion interests to the front and centre.