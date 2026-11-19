Speaking about the importance of informed childbirth choices and the role of antenatal care, Dr. Binu, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Unittas Multispeciality Hospital, Kelambakkam, says, "A caesarean is the right decision when the mother or baby is at risk, and we never delay it when medically required. However, many women come to us assuming they will inevitably need a surgical delivery. With appropriate antenatal care, regular monitoring and patience during labour, several mothers can have a normal delivery. Our aim is to give mothers the support and confidence to pursue normal delivery when it is safe to do so.”