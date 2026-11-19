Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India: For expectant parents, one of the biggest questions during pregnancy is how the baby will be delivered. While a caesarean section is essential in certain medical situations, many mothers hope to experience a normal delivery. At Unittas Multispeciality Hospital, Chennai, the focus is on providing every mother with the care, support and opportunity to have a normal delivery wherever medically appropriate. Between April 1 and November 16, 2026, Unittas recorded 234 births across its three branches in Tambaram, OMR (Kelambakkam) and ECR. Of these, 109 were normal deliveries, accounting for approximately 47% of all births during this period. The figures reflect the hospital's emphasis on personalised antenatal care, regular monitoring and informed childbirth choices.
Tambaram recorded 70 births, including 45 normal deliveries (64%), giving it the highest proportion of normal births among the three branches. At ECR, seven of the 13 babies born were delivered normally, while OMR at Kelambakkam, which recorded the highest number of births at 151, accounted for 57 normal deliveries.
These numbers assume significance against the backdrop of rising caesarean deliveries in India. According to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6, 2023–24), 54.1% of births in private hospitals across India were by caesarean section. In Tamil Nadu, NFHS-5 (2019–21) recorded 63.8% caesarean births in private facilities. The figures underline the importance of informed discussions around childbirth options and ensuring that medical interventions are guided by clinical necessity.
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While caesarean sections are essential and can be lifesaving when complications arise, normal delivery remains a safe and appropriate option for many mothers. At Unittas, each pregnancy is assessed individually, with medical guidance to help expectant mothers understand their delivery options.
Speaking about the importance of informed childbirth choices and the role of antenatal care, Dr. Binu, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Unittas Multispeciality Hospital, Kelambakkam, says, "A caesarean is the right decision when the mother or baby is at risk, and we never delay it when medically required. However, many women come to us assuming they will inevitably need a surgical delivery. With appropriate antenatal care, regular monitoring and patience during labour, several mothers can have a normal delivery. Our aim is to give mothers the support and confidence to pursue normal delivery when it is safe to do so.”
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A normal vaginal delivery generally allows mothers to recover faster, regain mobility sooner and initiate breastfeeding early. It also avoids the recovery associated with major abdominal surgery. However, the safest delivery method always depends on the medical needs of the mother and baby.
At Unittas, maternity care begins with the first antenatal consultation and continues through delivery. Experienced obstetricians and gynaecologists across its branches provide personalised care, supported by 24-hour labour room facilities, emergency services and a NICU at all three branches. Regular consultations and counselling help families understand pregnancy milestones, delivery options and when medical intervention may be necessary.
Ultimately, childbirth is about ensuring the safest possible outcome for both mother and baby. For couples in Chennai seeking comprehensive maternity care and the opportunity to pursue a normal delivery wherever clinically appropriate, Unittas Multispeciality Hospital offers the support and medical expertise to make that journey reassuring.
Thinking Normal Delivery? Think Unittas.
Visit www.unittas.in to know more about its maternity and healthcare services.
About Unittas Multispeciality Hospital
Unittas Multispeciality Hospital is a Chennai-based hospital group with branches in Tambaram, OMR (Kelambakkam) and ECR. Its services include obstetrics and gynaecology, fertility care, general and laparoscopic surgery, orthopaedics, urology, oncology and diagnostics, alongside round-the-clock emergency services.
Emergency Helpline: 044 4012 4012