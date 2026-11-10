Beyond Beards: How KT Men Is Riding India's New Men's Grooming Economy

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Personal care company Ccigmaa Lifestyle, the company behind salon haircare brand KT Professional, has expanded into men's grooming with KT Men, built around a specific premise: that most Indian grooming brands are positioned around attraction and cosmetic vanity rather than the sweat, sun and physical recovery an active lifestyle actually puts a body through. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Mumbai, the company built its first brand on a different kind of science, the discovery that hair and water composition change meaningfully every 100 kilometres or so across India, and its newest brand extends that same need-specific approach to a buyer it believes existing grooming brands have been mis-serving. The brand's stated aim, in founder Dhruv Sayani's own words, is to build "real products engineered around movement, high sweat, muscle recovery, active lifestyles" rather than fragrance or image, in service of the parent company's broader mission to inspire "millions of minds" through Indian-made personal care. India's men's grooming market backs that bet with real numbers: the category crossed roughly Rs 20,500 crore in 2024 and is projected to nearly double, to Rs 38,300 crore by 2033, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation.
That growth rate outpaces the broader personal care market, and IBEF attributes it to something specific: low category penetration, combined with haircare and deodorants holding the largest share of category revenue because of repeat usage rather than one-time purchase. Buried in that detail is the real story of where the category is headed. Indian men are no longer buying grooming products the way they bought them a decade ago, when a bar of soap and a bottle of hair oil covered most of what the shelf had to offer.
What has replaced that basic, functional model is not vanity, at least not by the industry's own account. Younger male consumers now check ingredient lists before price, follow fitness and outdoor routines as a matter of course, and increasingly expect grooming products to hold up under conditions a soap bar was never designed for: sweat, sun, travel, physical recovery. Men's skincare search volumes alone have risen 850% over five years, and close to half of dermatology clinic walk-ins nationally are now male, according to industry data reported by Entrepreneur India. KT Men, the men's grooming brand under Ccigmaa Lifestyle's KT Professional stable, launched into that specific shift in March 2026, and its early moves are a useful window into how a newer entrant is trying to build for that consumer rather than adapt an old model to fit him.
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The product range argues the point more directly than any positioning line could. Alongside anti-dandruff and anti-hairfall shampoos and an oil-control face wash, the brand runs a dedicated recovery line under its GOAT Edition: cooling gels, thermo gels for muscle warm-up, de-tan scrubs and cryo sprays, built around active use rather than a five-minute morning routine. Pricing starts at Rs 399 for the core range and extends to Rs 699 to Rs 999 for GOAT Edition products, a brand aimed at a buyer trading up from mass-market grooming, not one shopping on price alone.
KT Men has leaned on sport twice so far, in two distinct directions. At launch, the brand signed on as Official Haircare Partner to both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2026, a pan-India, single-day rollout the company has described as a way to reach households at scale rather than a conventional endorsement. Later in the year, KT Men entered a partnership with the Argentina Football Association, building its GOAT Edition range around Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez, timed to the FIFA World Cup. The company has disclosed a Rs 36 crore marketing commitment behind that range, set against a Rs 200 crore revenue target over the following 18 to 24 months that it has not yet reached.
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Dhruv Sayani, Founder of KT Men, has framed the underlying bet in specific terms rather than general ones: "Younger consumers today are completely influenced by intense fitness culture, competitive sports, outdoor routines, and performance-driven lifestyles. Despite this shift, most grooming brands still position their products around attraction, basic fragrance, or cosmetic vanity. We identified a clear, massive whitespace opportunity to build real products engineered around movement, high sweat, muscle recovery, active lifestyles, and athlete-inspired routines instead."
That whitespace, if it is real, sits on a bet about identity as much as chemistry: that a buyer who associates grooming with performance and recovery will pay a premium for a purely functional product never could. Aspiration plays a part too. Aligning a domestic grooming brand with global footballers during a World Cup year is, among other things, a wager that Indian consumers now see personal care as one more marker of the identity they are building for themselves, not a chore handled once a morning.
Whether that bet pays off is a separate question from whether the underlying shift is real. Indian male consumers already show measurable repeat behaviour elsewhere in personal care. IBEF's own data ties haircare and deodorants' revenue lead directly to repeat usage, and research on adjacent male-consumer categories has found repeat-purchase rates near 36% once a buyer commits to a routine. A sports partnership can put a brand in front of a large audience for a season, but turning that attention into a fourth-month reorder is a different, harder problem, one no partnership can solve by itself. KT Men is roughly six months old, carrying a nine-figure revenue target and two high-visibility partnerships behind it. Its next test is less likely to be announced than the first two were. It will show up quietly, in whether the buyers who noticed the brand this year are still ordering from it next year.
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