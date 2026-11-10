Beyond Beards: How KT Men Is Riding India's New Men's Grooming Economy

Personal care company Ccigmaa Lifestyle, the company behind salon haircare brand KT Professional, has expanded into men's grooming with KT Men, built around a specific premise: that most Indian grooming brands are positioned around attraction and cosmetic vanity rather than the sweat, sun and physical recovery an active lifestyle actually puts a body through. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Mumbai, the company built its first brand on a different kind of science, the discovery that hair and water composition change meaningfully every 100 kilometres or so across India, and its newest brand extends that same need-specific approach to a buyer it believes existing grooming brands have been mis-serving. The brand's stated aim, in founder Dhruv Sayani's own words, is to build "real products engineered around movement, high sweat, muscle recovery, active lifestyles" rather than fragrance or image, in service of the parent company's broader mission to inspire "millions of minds" through Indian-made personal care. India's men's grooming market backs that bet with real numbers: the category crossed roughly Rs 20,500 crore in 2024 and is projected to nearly double, to Rs 38,300 crore by 2033, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation.