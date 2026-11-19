Gurugram, Haryana, India

Relan's Alete is the market leader and is among the largest sellers of ‘Truly Global Health Insurance’ in India. IPMI (International Private Medical Insurance)

Says most health covers sold as ‘Global’ in the country are either ‘Selective Global’ or ‘Partly Global’, with inadequate sum insured and are disguised as Global

Engaged with Indian Insurers to bring best in class Global Health Insurance Products to discerning Indians, when he found a gap after leaving MetLife, where he was MD in India

Partnering with NIVA BUPA to launch their new policy ‘Meridian’

Says, Sales Advisory – product selection & suitability before the sales and servicing, supported by health concierge, post sales, actually results in intermediary’s accountability

Indian families whose homes, children and businesses sit in more than one country, need health cover that works the same way in all of those countries, insurance veteran Rajesh Relan said on Wednesday at the launch of Meridian, Niva Bupa's new international health insurance product, built with Bupa Global.

Relan is the founder and chairman of the IRDA-registered broking firm Alete (Ecomoney Insurance Brokers), among India's largest sellers of international health cover. He was one of two guests invited to speak at the launch's fireside session, "Healthcare without borders", alongside Alison Massey, who runs Bupa Global in Asia Pacific. The session was moderated by Nimish Agrawal, Niva Bupa’s chief marketing officer. Relan spoke as the customer as well as an expert, bringing in the voice of the customer and point of view of an Intermediary.

"Healthcare without borders means you go where the best care is, first diagnosis can be anywhere in the world, and you can travel at will, not where your policy lets you," he said.

Over the last 3 years, Alete has brought to the market many new products that range from insuring properties at their market value, critical illness plans, where claims can be settled on identification of selected critical illnesses and bespoke covers for its retail clients.

Relan built the firm around it when few such products existed in India. He introduced these products to the Corporates where their Key Managerial Personnels (KPMs) would often travel abroad on business and needed a coverage. The focus of Alete has been to bring risk management and protection solutions to the families and businesses and emerge a trustworthy insurance advisory firm.

"A group policy where an Individual is covered may not be the family's policy," Relan said. "The individual may choose to retire or start a new vocation, or a business and may be suddenly out of the group product that was provided by their erstwhile employer. At that stage of life, the premiums have been paid for years, but there could be medical conditions which will have to be declared while buying a new policy, on which fresh waiting period may apply, losing the entire previous policy’s history."

Meanwhile, he had been canvassing with the insurers to launch Global Individual Plans, known as International Private Medical Insurances (IPMIs), with built-in portability. A key focus of his advocacy has been to allow seamless policy migration, allowing customers to easily upgrade to newer, better products within the same company while retaining the benefits of their original health declarations.

“Health products that were bought say a decade ago, do not offer robotic surgery of new age treatments, because they simply didn’t exist at that time. The customers should be offered a choice to upgrade, like you buy new age model of any other product,” he said.

Relan put that case to Niva Bupa's leadership team about a year ago. They were very open and evaluated the emerging market opportunity to bring this product with its international servicing backbone, and have now launched ‘Meridian’ In India.

"The test of a global health policy is simple," he said. "Can you pick up your bag and travel whenever you want? Can your first diagnosis be anywhere in the world providing coverage wherever you are? If you need a permission or there are restrictive terms and conditions or have to wait, when one needs immediate treatment, then that’s not a Global Health Insurance Product.”

He added, “Much of what this market calls ‘global’ is selective and is disguised to be seen as global. While people have best in class healthcare available in India, the upwardly mobile Indians, whether on business or at leisure, need that assurance of coverage, anytime, anywhere in the world. No questions asked.”

Addressing the low health insurance penetration in India, Relan said that health coverage requires well informed, hands-on advisory supported by a servicing backbone. "Unlike other financial products, health insurance could involve repeated claims, that need active servicing," he noted.

Advisors need to act as dedicated advocates: leveraging their knowledge of a client’s medical history to navigate complex claims directly with hospitals and third-party administrators.

"Wealth managers have traditionally stayed away from health coverage because it requires active, high-touch claims servicing. A single mishandled claim can alienate a client, risking the entire wealth management relationship. High-net-worth individuals need a specialized firm that actively manages their insurance portfolio and medical records, backed by a 24/7 health concierge that moves with them," he said.

About Alete

Alete is the advisory brand name of Ecomoney Insurance Brokers Private Limited, an IRDAI-licensed direct broker based in New Delhi. The firm advises high-net-worth families in comprehensive health protection, and commercial insurance, and has a particular focus on International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI). Operating as a health concierge, Alete structures a family’s cover across insurers and policies, coordinates access to hospitals and specialists, and actively manages claims through its partners. It advises roughly 1,200 corporates and families.

Ecomoney Insurance Brokers Private Limited | IRDAI Registration No. 334 | Direct Broker (Life & General) | A-47, Lower Ground Floor, Hauz Khas, New Delhi 110016

About Rajesh Relan

Rajesh Relan has 37 years of experience in the financial services industry - including the last 27 years in the insurance sector - holding leadership positions in India and the Asia-Pacific region. He has served as the Managing Director of PNB MetLife India Insurance, and in earlier stints, was employed with AVIVA and Old Mutual Plc. Rajesh is now a General Partner of an insurance-focused PE fund, Pentara Capital, incorporated in Singapore, and was previously engaged with Sabre Partners, a private equity firm, as an Operating Partner for Insurtech and Fintech. In 2021, he acquired and invested in an existing insurance broking company, where he was the first to work alongside insurers to launch specialised products in India. Today, his investee company is a market leader in IPMI and Retail Property insurance. He has invested in, mentored, and exited India's first Insurtech AI venture, in 2018, and remains an avid investor in multiple ventures.