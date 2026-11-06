Finkurve Financial Services Expands Its Gold Lending Footprint And Strengthens Branch Productivity; AUM Rises 95.4% YoY

Finkurve Financial Services Limited, also known by its brand name Arvog, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit-taking, Middle-layer NBFC. Established in 1984 as Sanjay Leasing Ltd., the Company obtained its NBFC license in 1998 and was acquired by the Promoters in the year 2010.