New Delhi, Delhi, India: Sony India today announced its flagship BRAVIA 9II lineup with the introduction of the new 115 (292 cm), the largest BRAVIA television ever by Sony. The new flagship combines the immersive scale of an unprecedented large screen with Sony's advanced True RGB technologies to deliver an unparalleled cinematic viewing experience. Sony's True RGB BRAVIA portfolio now spans from 55 (140 cm) to 115 (292 cm), offering consumers the same authentic true to life cinematic picture quality across a complete range of premium screen sizes.

With the introduction of the flagship BRAVIA 9II 115 (292 cm), Sony further advances its "Cinema is Coming Home" vision with acclaimed filmmaker and Sony BRAVIA brand ambassador S.S. Rajamouli, who has represented the brand since 2024 and continues to champion Sony's True RGB technology for Indian audiences. Reaffirming this shared vision, the complete BRAVIA portfolio brings together breathtaking scale, lifelike colour reproduction, studio-grade picture quality and immersive sound to recreate cinema as filmmakers intended.

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, said, " At Sony, our vision has always been to bring the magic of cinema into every home. With the launch of the new 115 (292 cm) BRAVIA, reflects Sony's continued commitment to bringing 'Cinema is Coming Home.' With a complete True RGB portfolio spanning 55 (140 cm) to 115 (292 cm), Sony continues to redefine premium home entertainment by delivering authentic cinematic experiences across every screen size while setting new benchmarks in premium large-screen entertainment."

Nezu Daisuke, Global Head, Home Product Business Division, Sony Corporation, said, “At Sony, we believe the future of premium television lies in faithfully reproducing the creator’s intent and delivering an experience that brings audiences closer to the original vision. With the introduction of the 115 (292 cm), we are pushing the boundaries of home entertainment by bringing an unprecedented, cinema-like experience into the home. Powered by our innovative True RGB technology and BRAVIA XR Processor, it delivers exceptional color accuracy, stunning contrast, and remarkable realism, allowing viewers to experience content exactly as the creators intended.”

Sony's True RGB Technology

Powered by Sony's proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro, the BRAVIA True RGB TVs independently controls the RGB LEDs to achieve the largest colour volume in Sony's home TV history, delivering a wide colour gamut, exceptional contrast, lifelike depth, and smooth gradation. X-Wide Angle Pro ensures vibrant, accurate colours and consistent picture quality from virtually every viewing angle.

The TVs are further enhanced by Luminance Booster Pro, which boosts brightness while maintaining colour accuracy for brighter highlights and greater realism. Smooth Colour Gradation minimises colour banding to deliver natural tonal transitions and finer details. Immersive Black Screen Pro (available on BRAVIA 9II models excluding the 115 (292 cm) variant, a glare-free, low-reflection screen treatment that enhances black levels and reveals greater detail in darker scenes excluding 115 (292 cm).

Complementing the cinematic experience, with the 115 (292 cm) BRAVIA 9II, consumers now will experience Acoustic Multi-Audio+ with a 12-speaker system comprising two subwoofers, eight full-range speakers, and two tweeters, delivering powerful, immersive sound with enhanced dialogue clarity.

Powered by Google TV, The True RGB televisions bring together movies, TV shows, apps and games into a personalized entertainment experience. Gemini for Google TV will be introduced via a future over-the-air update, enabling more natural AI-powered interactions.

Sony's Complete True RGB BRAVIA Portfolio

With the launch of the new 115 (292 cm) BRAVIA 9II, Sony now offers a complete True RGB television portfolio across premium screen sizes:

BRAVIA 7II: 55 (140 cm), 65 (165 cm), 75 (190 cm) and 85 (215 cm)

BRAVIA 9II: 75 (190 cm), 85 (215 cm) and the new 115 (292 cm)



As larger screens become central to how consumers experience movies, gaming and live sports, Sony continues to elevate home entertainment by delivering premium technologies that faithfully recreate the cinematic experience.

Price and Availability

Sony's True RGB television portfolio now spans screen sizes from 55 (140 cm) to 115 (292 cm) offering consumers a wider choice of premium televisions across different home entertainment needs.

The True RGB Televisions, BRAVIA 9II and BRAVIA 7II will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Centre and Sony Exclusive), ShopatSC.com, leading electronic outlets and major e-commerce platforms across India.