Now in their third year, the Tes Awards for International Schools recognise excellence, innovation and outstanding leadership across the global international education sector. The awards celebrate schools and education leaders making a meaningful difference to teaching, learning and school development. They are supported by leading international education organisations, including the International Baccalaureate (IB), Council of British International Schools (COBIS), Educational Collaborative for International Schools (ECIS), Federation of British International Schools in Asia (FOBISIA), ISC Research and the Association of British Schools Overseas (AoBSO).