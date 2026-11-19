Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Oakridge International School Bengaluru, part of Nord Anglia Education, is proud to announce that its Principal, Ms. Kavita Sukhani, has been shortlisted for Headteacher/Principal of the Year at the Tes Awards for International Schools 2026.
She is among eight school leaders shortlisted globally in the category and the only nominee from India, marking a significant recognition of her leadership and contribution to international education.
Now in their third year, the Tes Awards for International Schools recognise excellence, innovation and outstanding leadership across the global international education sector. The awards celebrate schools and education leaders making a meaningful difference to teaching, learning and school development. They are supported by leading international education organisations, including the International Baccalaureate (IB), Council of British International Schools (COBIS), Educational Collaborative for International Schools (ECIS), Federation of British International Schools in Asia (FOBISIA), ISC Research and the Association of British Schools Overseas (AoBSO).
The shortlisting reflects a sustained focus on academic progress, student wellbeing and building a strong, connected school community. Through collaborative teaching, Professional Learning Communities and data-informed approaches to learning, the school continues to strengthen educational experiences and support individual student growth.
Creating opportunities for student agency and leadership is equally central to this approach. Student-led clubs and school-wide initiatives encourage learners to explore their interests, take ownership of their development and contribute meaningfully to the wider community.
A strong emphasis on parent partnerships has also helped build a culture of trust and collaboration. Through open communication, meaningful engagement and shared responsibility for student development, confidence in the school's leadership and its direction has continued to grow.
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Commenting on the recognition, Ms. Kavita Sukhani said, "I am honoured to be shortlisted, and I see this as a recognition of the whole Oakridge community. When people are supported, trusted and given opportunities to lead, the entire school thrives."
The school will continue to build on this progress, with academic excellence, learner wellbeing, meaningful partnerships and a culture of continuous improvement at the heart of its approach.
About Oakridge International School, Bangalore
Oakridge International School, Bangalore is part of Nord Anglia Education, a leading global family of premium international schools. The school offers the full International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum, from the Early Years Programme through to the IB Diploma, for students aged 2.5 to 17.
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The school’s vision is to deliver a world-class, future-focused education that shapes generations of global citizens who change our world for the better. It is known for outstanding personalised care and mentorship, which lays the foundations for every child to fulfil their true potential.
For more information, visit Oakridge International.