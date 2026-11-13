NPS Vs ULIP Vs Mutual Funds: Which Is Better For Retirement Planning?

NPS: Withdrawals are subject to specific conditions under PFRDA regulations. The exact lump-sum and annuity requirements depend on the subscriber category (e.g., All Citizen, Corporate, Government), accumulated pension wealth, and the specific circumstances of exit (such as normal superannuation, premature exit, or subscriber death). For instance, subscribers with lower total pension wealth may be eligible for a complete lump-sum payout without an annuity requirement, while standard superannuation exits typically require at least 40% of the corpus to purchase an annuity. Eligible partial withdrawals are also permitted for specified purposes, subject to prescribed limits and conditions.