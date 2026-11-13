NPS Vs ULIP Vs Mutual Funds: Which Is Better For Retirement Planning?

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Planning for retirement means preparing for the years when your regular salary may no longer be there. But where should you invest today to support your future needs? The National Pension Scheme (NPS), a Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) and mutual funds offer different ways to build wealth.
While NPS is designed for retirement savings, an ULIP combines investment with life cover, and mutual funds offer a range of investment options. Understanding how each compare with a traditional pension plan can help you choose an approach that fits your retirement goals.
1. Understand how NPS, ULIPs,and mutual funds work
The NPS is a retirement-focused investment scheme that invests contributions across asset classes such as equity, government securities and corporate bonds. It is designed to help you build a retirement corpus, with specific rules governing withdrawals and pension income. Unlike a traditional pension plan that may promise benefits according to its terms, NPS benefits depend on contributions, investment performance and applicable withdrawal rules.
A ULIP combines life insurance with market-linked investments. Part of your premium pays for insurance and applicable charges, while the remaining amount is invested in funds. ULIPs generally offer flexibility to switch between available fund options, subject to policy terms.
Mutual funds pool money from investors and invest it in assets such as shares, bonds, or money-market instruments. They offer a range of schemes for different goals and risk appetites. Unlike a ULIP, a mutual fund does not automatically include life insurance cover.
2. Compare risk, returns, and investment flexibility
How much market risk are you comfortable taking? Your answer can help determine how you allocate money across these options.
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NPS: You can choose an asset allocation based on the options available under your NPS model. Returns depend on market performance, and withdrawal rules limit access to your corpus.
ULIP: You can typically switch between available equity, debt, and other fund options, depending on the policy. However, returns are market-linked, and policy charges can affect the value of your investment.
Mutual funds: You can select from equity, debt and hybrid schemes. Most open-ended funds allow redemptions on business days, although settlement timelines, exit loads, and scheme-specific restrictions apply. ELSS funds, for example, have a three-year lock-in.
None of these options guarantees market-linked returns. Compare the investment risks, costs, and flexibility before committing your retirement savings.
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3. Understand withdrawal rules and access to your money
Retirement planning is not just about accumulating wealth. You also need to know when and how you can access it.
NPS: Withdrawals are subject to specific conditions under PFRDA regulations. The exact lump-sum and annuity requirements depend on the subscriber category (e.g., All Citizen, Corporate, Government), accumulated pension wealth, and the specific circumstances of exit (such as normal superannuation, premature exit, or subscriber death). For instance, subscribers with lower total pension wealth may be eligible for a complete lump-sum payout without an annuity requirement, while standard superannuation exits typically require at least 40% of the corpus to purchase an annuity. Eligible partial withdrawals are also permitted for specified purposes, subject to prescribed limits and conditions.
ULIPs: These generally have a five-year lock-in period. After that, withdrawals are subject to the policy’s terms and conditions.
Mutual funds: Open-ended schemes generally offer greater liquidity, allowing you to redeem units when needed. However, exit loads, settlement periods, and lock-ins may apply.
Consider how much access you will need to your savings before choosing an option.
4. Compare tax benefits and implications
Tax benefits and implications depend on your chosen tax regime, eligibility conditions, and applicable laws. Under the Income-tax Act, 2025 (effective 1 April 2026) and the Income-tax Rules, 2026:
NPS: Offers an additional deduction of up to ₹50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B), subject to eligibility, specific subscriber terms, and applicable tax-regime provisions. This is separate from the general deduction limit under Section 80C.
ULIPs: For policies issued on or after 1 February 2021, maturity proceeds may not qualify for tax exemption under Section 10(10D) if the aggregate annual premium across eligible policies exceeds ₹2.5 lakh, subject to prescribed eligibility conditions and rules.
Mutual funds: Capital gains are taxable based on the fund category, holding period, and applicable tax rules. For example, qualifying long-term capital gains from equity-oriented funds are taxed at 12.5% on aggregate gains exceeding ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year, subject to the conditions set out under current legislation.
Tax exemptions are as per applicable tax laws from time to time.
5. Use a lumpsum calculator to plan your retirement corpus
A lumpsum calculator helps estimate how a one-time investment could grow over a chosen period. It can help you compare potential outcomes, but the result depends on the return assumption.
For example, investing ₹5 lakh for 20 years at an assumed annual return of 10% could grow to approximately ₹33.63 lakh. This is an illustration, not a guaranteed outcome.
You can use the same approach to compare scenarios for a mutual fund or market-linked ULIP. For NPS, account for its withdrawal and annuity requirements when estimating how much may be available as a lump sum.
Conclusion
NPS, ULIPs, and mutual funds serve different retirement-planning needs. NPS has a retirement-focused structure, ULIPs combine investment with life cover, and mutual funds offer a wide choice of schemes and generally greater access to money.
Rather than choosing based on returns or tax benefits alone, consider your retirement timeline, liquidity needs, risk tolerance, and insurance requirements. A retirement plan can also use more than one of these options, provided the overall mix suits your finances.
The real goal is to build a retirement strategy that can support both your future income needs and the life you want to lead.
Disclaimer: This content is intended strictly for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed or relied upon as financial, investment, insurance, or tax advice. Market-linked investments are subject to market risks, and any illustrative returns mentioned in this article are non-guaranteed estimates provided for explanatory purposes only. Readers should independently evaluate product features, terms and conditions, risk factors, and consult a qualified advisor before making any financial decisions.
Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks; read all scheme-related documents carefully.
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