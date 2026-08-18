Beyond Smart Homes: The Rise Of Health-Responsive Living - Deep Vadodaria, Managing Director, Nila Spaces

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In this conversation, Deep Vadodaria, Managing Director, Nila Spaces, discusses the evolution of healthy homes, the concept of measurable living and how technology could reshape the future of residential real estate
1. Wellness has traditionally been positioned as an amenity in real estate. Why do you believe it is now becoming a fundamental part of residential design?
The meaning of a healthy home has changed significantly. Earlier, it was largely about things you could feel or experience, such as clean air or good ventilation. Today, it is increasingly about signals that can be measured and understood.
A home is the one environment a person returns to every night for years, so its impact is cumulative in a way that few other health interventions can match. Something as simple as temperature or light at the wrong time can influence sleep, recovery and physiological markers the next morning. Wellness is therefore moving beyond a feeling and becoming an outcome that can be measured.
2. Why do you see the home as the next frontier for health and wellness technology?
The strongest demand we are seeing is around something very fundamental sleep.
Air, light, temperature and sound can determine whether a night restores someone or leaves them feeling depleted. Unlike many health interventions, the home delivers this environment every night, without the resident having to actively do anything.
When people ask why they wake up tired, the answer may not always be about their lifestyle alone. The environment in which they sleep plays an important role. This is why we believe the home has an important role to play in supporting long-term health and wellbeing.
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3. What brought Nila Spaces and Ultrahuman together, and what was the shared vision behind this partnership?
The partnership comes from a shared understanding that the future of wellness will be about connecting the environment with the individual.
Ultrahuman brings the ability to understand the body's signals through technologies such as the Ultrahuman Ring, while Ultrahuman Home adds the environmental layer by looking at factors such as air quality, light, temperature, humidity and sound.
The opportunity is to bring these two worlds together—to understand not just what is happening inside the body, but also what is happening around it. That creates a much more complete picture of how the home can influence health and recovery.
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4. “Measurable home” is central to this partnership. What does that actually mean for a homeowner in practical terms?
A measurable home means moving from assumptions to evidence.
People today are increasingly looking at their own health data. They may see that their recovery has dropped or that their sleep quality has changed and start asking what caused it. The next step is understanding whether the environment in which they live and sleep is contributing to that outcome.
Ultrahuman Home provides the environmental measurement layer—looking at air, light, temperature, humidity and sound—and connects that with the body's signals. The idea is to understand the relationship between the space someone lives in and the body living in it.
5. Are we witnessing a shift from the “smart home” to the “healthy home”? If so, what does that evolution look like?
Yes. The difference is quite fundamental.
A smart home responds to commands, whereas a health-responsive home responds to biology. Lighting that switches on at a scheduled time is automation. Lighting that adapts to a person's circadian phase is responding to physiology.
With Ultrahuman Home reading the environment, the Ultrahuman Ring reading the body, and Jade AI—the world's first real-time biointelligence AI—reasoning across both, we are moving towards a much more integrated understanding of the home and its impact on the individual.
6. How will residents at VIDA actually experience the benefits of the Nila Spaces–Ultrahuman partnership in their everyday lives?
The value will ultimately come from making the relationship between the home and the individual's wellbeing more visible.
Residents can understand environmental factors such as air quality, light, temperature, humidity and sound alongside their own health and recovery signals. This can help them understand what may be influencing how they sleep and recover.
The objective isn't to add another layer of technology for the sake of technology. It is about creating a closed loop where the environment and the individual are finally being understood together.
7. How does PRANA take this vision of wellness-led living a step further?
PRANA represents the broader idea that wellness should be integrated into the way we think about residential living, rather than treated simply as an amenity.
The evolution we are seeing is from a home that provides comfort and convenience to an environment that can actively support wellbeing. The learnings from measurable, health-responsive environments can help shape how we think about residential design going forward.
For us, the larger opportunity is to make the home a meaningful part of a person's long-term health journey.
8. As homes become more connected and data-driven, how do you see personal health data changing the way people think about wellness at home?
Data changes the conversation because people are no longer relying only on how they feel—they can actually see patterns.
For example, someone may notice that their recovery consistently drops or that they are waking up tired and then begin looking at the environmental factors around their sleep. This creates a much more informed relationship between the individual and their home.
The larger shift is that wellness becomes measurable and actionable. Instead of simply asking whether a home feels healthy, we can increasingly ask what the environment is actually doing to sleep and recovery.
9. Both Nila Spaces and Ultrahuman approach longevity from different perspectives. How does longevity fit into the future of residential living?
Longevity is ultimately about the cumulative effect of everyday behaviours and environments.
Our homes are where we spend our nights, and sleep is a critical part of recovery and long-term health. Ultrahuman's research with Stanford's Snyder Lab, across 227,000 nights of dual-sensor data, found that sleep timing consistency was the strongest predictor of metabolic health in that dataset, ahead of sleep duration.
That is significant for residential design because consistency is influenced heavily by the environment—light, temperature, sound and routine. The home therefore becomes foundational rather than incidental to long-term wellbeing. It can either support a person's physiology over decades or work against it, and it does so every night.
10. What does this partnership signal about the future of residential real estate?
I believe we are moving towards a model where the home is not just a physical space, but part of a person's health ecosystem.
Health technology has already shown that when something explains a problem people are experiencing, it moves from being a novelty to becoming genuinely useful. Sleep tracking is a good example. It started as a curiosity and became something millions of people check every morning because it helped explain something they already felt.
We are now seeing a similar evolution with the home. The next generation of residential real estate will increasingly bring together the environment, the body and intelligence to create homes that don't just respond to commands, but understand and support the people living in them.
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