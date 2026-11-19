Avlesh Singh, Co-founder and CEO, WebEngage, said, "Customer engagement is undergoing a fundamental shift. It is no longer about reaching customers through more channels or increasing the frequency of communication; it is about understanding customers better and building meaningful, connected experiences across their journey. This requires businesses to rethink the way customer data, technology, and marketing work together. This is where our CDPx approach comes in, bringing customer data and engagement capabilities together to help businesses build a more unified understanding of their customers. With innovations such as ZeroPII, we are also exploring ways to enable meaningful personalisation while minimising the need to expose personally identifiable information. At WebEngage, we believe the next phase of customer engagement will be defined by how intelligently organisations translate customer understanding into action and measurable business outcomes."