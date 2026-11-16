Samuthra Mines & Minerals Sets A New Benchmark In Responsible Expansion With Samuthra Skanda Across South India

Speaking about the expansion, Dr. Subash Sukumar, Founder, Samuthra Mines & Minerals Pvt. Ltd., said, “For decades, sand and several other construction materials have been sold loose, often without the consistency, transparency and accountability that customers deserve. With Samuthra Skanda, we are bringing a more organised approach to the market through 19 patented construction products in sealed, branded bags, ensuring accurate weight, tested quality and cleaner handling. Beyond standardisation, our focus is on responsible resource utilisation, minimising raw material wastage and reducing the need for unnecessary extraction. Our operations are aligned with applicable government policies, regulatory requirements and the stipulated procedures of the Geological and Mining Departments. Every bag sold is invoiced and traceable, helping formalise the construction materials trade, strengthen compliance and contribute to state revenues. Whether customers order through our digital platform or purchase from an authorised dealer, they can expect a consistent and reliable experience backed by an integrated distribution network.”