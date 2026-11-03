Historic Conclusion Of Birth Centenary Celebrations With The Torch Of Gyan Yagya; A Grand Resolution For World Peace And A New Era Resonates

Earlier, former Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud highlighted the importance of human values while referring to verses from the Pasaydan, composed by Sant Dnyaneshwar. He elaborated on the message of eliminating negative tendencies, developing a commitment to good deeds and fostering friendship among all living beings. Justice Chandrachud said that individuals who conduct their lives in accordance with the values described in religious scriptures experience contentment and happiness. His address emphasised the importance of good conduct, mutual love and compassion in everyday life. He also called upon all living beings to give up feelings of hatred and hostility towards one another and embrace friendship and mutual goodwill.