Sony India today announced the launch of the exclusive 1000X THE COLLEXION and the new WF-1000XM6, commemorating 10 years of the acclaimed 1000X Series. Since redefining premium personal audio with industry-leading noise cancellation, the 1000X Series has set the benchmark for immersive listening worldwide. Building on this legacy, Sony's latest offerings combine sophisticated design, intelligent features and exceptional audio performance to deliver the next evolution of premium listening experiences.

1000X THE COLLEXION

Luxury design & Premium comfort - Designed with a refined, minimalist aesthetic, the headphones seamlessly blend premium materials with exceptional comfort for an elevated listening experience.

Featuring premium metal accents, luxurious leather finishes, a slim profile, and sophisticated colour options. Built for extended listening sessions, the headphones offer a wider headband, spacious ear cushions, lightweight construction, and a comfortable around-the-neck fit to minimise fatigue throughout the day.

Thoughtfully engineered for convenience, the WH-1000XX also comes with a magnetic carrying case and intuitive physical controls, ensuring effortless portability and ease of use.

Ultimate listening experience- Engineered to deliver an immersive and authentic listening experience, the headphones combine advanced hardware and intelligent software to faithfully reproduce every detail of the creator's vision. A bespoke driver unit, powered by HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 and Integrated Processor V3, works in harmony with sound tuning developed in collaboration with award-winning mastering engineers under Sony's "For The Music" initiative to deliver smooth vocals, clear instrument balance, and nuanced dynamics, faithfully conveying the creator’s intent.

The listening experience is further elevated with 360 Upmix for Music, Cinema and Gaming, dedicated listening modes, Sound AR and support for 360 Reality Audio. With DSEE Ultimate, Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Wireless certification, along with a 10-band equaliser featuring dedicated Game EQ and BGM modes, users can enjoy exceptional sound fidelity tailored to their personal preferences.

Legendary 1000X series Noise Cancelling- WH-1000XX powered by advanced processors and an adaptive microphone system, noise cancelling is optimised in real time. The headphones leverage Multi Noise Sensor technology with 12 precision microphones to detect and suppress ambient noise with remarkable accuracy.

The Adaptive Noise Cancelling Optimiser intelligently adjusts to the user's environment and wearing conditions, while the Wind Noise Reduction Structure ensures uninterrupted, crystal-clear listening even in outdoor settings, allowing users to immerse themselves in their music wherever they go.

Ultra Clear calls- Powered by an AI-optimised noise reduction algorithm, the headphones isolate your voice while reducing surrounding noise. Beamforming microphones and Precise Voice Pickup Technology deliver crystal-clear calls, even in challenging environments.

Additionally, Refined microphone placement and an optimized structural design minimize wind interference, delivering clearer calls and a more comfortable listening experience. Stay in control of your calls by muting or unmuting instantly with a double press of the NC/AMB button, without needing to access your device.

Intelligent Controls for a Seamless Listening Experience - Designed for effortless everyday use, the headphones integrate intelligent features that make listening more intuitive and personalised.

Google Gemini Integration

Quick Access & Smart Voice Controls

Adaptive Sound Control

Personalised Listening Experience with Sound Connect App

Scene-based Listening and Auto Play

Intelligent Everyday Features (Wearing Detection, Head Gestures, Speak-to-Chat, and Quick Attention)

Seamless Multi-Device Connectivity

WF-1000XM6

Best Noise cancelling - WF-1000XM6 delivers the world’s best noise-cancelling performance, with a further 25% reduction in noise compared with its predecessor, the WF-1000XM5. Sony's newly developed Auto Noise Cancelling Optimizer intelligently adapts to the user's wearing conditions and surrounding environment to deliver its best-ever noise-cancelling performance. Additionally, Auto Ambient Sound mode adapts to surroundings in real time, balancing music and external sound. Its multiple microphones filter noise or let in what matters: announcements, conversations, or the world around.

Premium Sound Quality - Built on Sony's legacy of audio innovation, the WF-1000XM6 deliver an elevated premium sound experience through enhancements in core acoustic performance and close collaboration with renowned music creators. Tuned to reproduce every nuance with exceptional clarity, depth, and precision, they enable listeners to experience music exactly as the artist intended. It is powered by the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3e, with an improved DAC and amplifier, to delivers cleaner, richer sound that reveals every nuance. It’s audio that feels true to the moment.

Designed for all day comfort - Designed with comfort at its core, the new earbuds feature a further evolved ergonomic design that delivers a secure, comfortable, and personalised fit for extended listening sessions. The refined surface design enhances wearability and creates an improved seal around the ears, helping maximise both comfort and noise isolation, so users can enjoy an immersive audio experience throughout the day.

AI Noise Reduction for crystal clear calls - The WF-1000XM6 delivers Sony's best-ever call quality, enabling exceptionally clear and natural conversations, even in noisy environments. Powered by advanced AI-driven voice pickup technology and enhanced microphone performance, it intelligently isolates the user's voice while minimizing background noise.

An optimized voice pickup system, featuring intelligently directed microphones and a bone conduction sensor that captures speech directly from the user, ensures every word is transmitted with remarkable clarity—whether you're at home, in the office, or on the move.

Intelligent Controls for a Seamless Listening Experience - The WF-1000XM6 is designed to deliver a smarter, more intuitive listening experience with intelligent features that adapt to your lifestyle. Scene-Based Listening automatically recognizes activities such as walking, running, or working out to personalize your audio experience. With hands-free access to Google Gemini, users can simply use their voice to get instant assistance, manage notifications, control music, and stay connected while on the move.

Intuitive head gesture controls allow users to answer or decline calls naturally with a nod or shake of the head, while Speak-to-Chat automatically lowers the music volume as soon as you begin speaking, enabling seamless conversations without removing the earbuds. Together, these intelligent features create a personalized, effortless, and truly connected listening experience throughout the day.

Designed for the flow of daily life

Designed for everyday convenience, the WF-1000XM6 is built to keep up with any lifestyle. Its sweat- and splash-resistant design provides confidence during workouts, commutes, and everyday activities. With up to 24 hours of battery life, including the charging case, and quick charging that delivers up to 50 minutes of playback from just a 5-minute charge, users can enjoy uninterrupted listening throughout the day.

Battery Care in the Sony | Sound Connect app helps extend long-term battery health by optimizing charging, while Qi-compatible wireless charging offers a convenient cable-free power-up experience. For added convenience during calls, users can instantly mute or unmute the microphone directly from the earbuds, ensuring seamless communication without reaching for their connected device.

Pricing and Availability

The newly launched 1000X THE COLLEXION and the WF-1000XM6 is be available on Amazon, Flipkart, select Croma and Reliance Digital, Sony Centre, and ShopAtSC.com.