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A song that sounds good on a phone speaker, a studio monitor, and a car stereo needs more than a tune. It needs small choices about the sound that most people do not even realise are there, and that is what producers get paid for. AAFT Online's Diploma in Music Production is a six-month course that teaches those skills from recording to mixing and mastering.
Where Sound Careers Are Growing in India
Music is no longer created in big studios. Many producers work with a home setup. Their songs get heard through streaming apps, short videos, films, web series, ads and games. Audio platforms and audiobook apps also need people who can record, clean and finish sound. Composing, producing, mixing, sound design and audio editing are now jobs, and each one has its own demand.
What Producers Need to Know Beyond Making Beats
A good beat is one piece of the puzzle. The producer must also record vocals and instruments, balance the tracks against each other, and prepare the final file for release. A misplaced microphone or a muddy mix can ruin a strong idea. Clients and employers usually listen to a portfolio before anything, so finishing a track properly is as important as creative taste.
What the Online Music Production Course Covers
The programme is fully online with live classes, and recordings stay available for 12 months. It has 36 modules, 10 projects, 100+ lectures and 170+ learning hours. Learners work with DAW software, including FL Studio and Cubase. The recording section stands out, since it covers Indian percussion and melodic instruments along with vocals, guitar, drums and strings.
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Area
What Learners Cover
Sound Basics
Sound frequency decibels timbre signal flow and digital audio
Recording
Microphone basics and placement stereo recording vocals acoustic guitar drums Indian instruments and strings
Studio Setup
Preamps connectors studio acoustics and post-production
Mixing
Mixer basics and routing EQ compression and saturation
Effects and Mastering
Reverb delay modulation effects and mastering
Learning From Grammy Award Winners and Working Composers
The programme includes a Grammy mentorship element, with Ricky Kej and Nikkhil Beri, both Grammy Award winners, among the faculty. Ricky Kej is a composer with over 100 awards, 16 albums and film scores such as Wild Karnataka. Industry Dean Nikkhil Beri has 15+ years in live sound and music production and has worked with Rabbi Shergill, Lucky Ali and Shubha Mudgal. Sashank Navaladi, a Berklee graduate, composes for film and television, including work on NBC’s Making It. Sound designer Tushar Agarwal, known as Patang, adds experience in genre-blending production. Webinars have featured Ehsaan Noorani and Dhrruv Dhalla, who spoke on creating scores for Bollywood.
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Music and Audio Jobs After the Diploma
The ranges below are indicative. Actual pay depends on skills, portfolio and employer.
Job Role
Expected Salary (per year indicative)
Music Producer
Rs. 6 – 10 LPA
Sound Designer
Rs. 4.3 – 6.1 LPA
Studio Engineer
Rs. 4 – 5.6 LPA
Digital Audio Editor
Rs. 3 – 7 LPA
Music Composer
Rs. 6.1 – 6.8 LPA
Music Director
Rs. 4 LPA
Career support covers resume building, personal branding, mock interviews and placement assistance. Alumni work with names such as Pocket FM, KUKU FM, Choira, Zed Music, Sony Music and Saregama.
Fees, Certification and How to Apply
The diploma is certified by NSDC and CII. The course fee is Rs. 125,000, with no cost EMI options available, and admission is merit-based. Learners can apply for the upcoming batch on the online music production course page or speak to an admissions counsellor first.
Common Questions About Music Production Careers
Is music production a good career in India?
It can be for those who build strong technical skills and a portfolio. Work is available with music labels, streaming and audio platforms, film and OTT projects, ad studios, and as an independent producer.
Do music producers need to know music theory?
It helps. Theory makes it easier to build melodies and arrangements, and the course covers it along with the technical side.
Can music production be learned online?
Yes. Classes are live, recordings stay available for 12 months, and the 10 projects let learners practise on their own setup.
Which software do producers use?
Most work happens in a digital audio workstation. The course covers FL Studio and Cubase.
About AAFT Online
AAFT Online is the digital learning platform of AAFT, offering online diplomas across creative, wellness and lifestyle disciplines. Its programmes combine live, mentor-led instruction with practical projects and industry exposure. The platform offers 18+ programmes and draws on AAFT’s 33-year legacy in creative education.
For admission queries, contact AAFT Online:
Add: Sector 16A, Film City, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301, India
Phone: 09821897873
Email: admissions@aaftonline.com
Website: aaftonline.com
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