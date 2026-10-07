Racold Joins The Restore Awards® As Earth Partner To Promote Energy-Efficient, Sustainable Comfort

Racold is one of India's leading premium water heating solutions providers and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ariston Group, the Italian global leader in sustainable thermal comfort. With over six decades of expertise, Racold combines Italian design, global engineering and local manufacturing to deliver innovative, energy-efficient and durable water heating solutions for residential, commercial and institutional applications. Its comprehensive portfolio includes instant and storage water heaters, heat pumps and customized hot water systems equipped with advanced technologies. Backed by Ariston Group's presence across more than 40 countries and its expertise in water heating, space heating and renewable energy technologies, Racold brings global innovation tailored to the evolving needs of Indian consumers. Recognized as the only water heating brand in India to receive the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Award ten times, Racold continues to redefine everyday comfort through innovation, performance, safety and sustainability, supported by a robust nationwide service network.