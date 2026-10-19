Bata India's 'Comfort, But Make It Festive' Campaign Draws 6,000+ Footfalls For Dandiya Night At Vegas Mall

Commenting on the campaign, Jasleen Kaur, Head of Marketing, Bata India said, “Our festive campaign builds on a simple consumer insight: people want to feel dressed for the occasion and comfortable enough to enjoy it. With ‘Comfort, but make it festive’, we bring that thought to life through contemporary designs that combine festive style with comfort. Rakul’s personal experience and her approach to footwear make her a relatable voice for this message. Through the campaign and our consumer experiences, we invite people to discover how Bata is evolving its styles while keeping comfort at the heart of the brand.”