Zigly Foundation’s Community Feeding Initiative Crosses 5,000 Kg Mark, Reaching Dogs Across Shelters and Communities

Feeding is one part of Zigly Foundation’s wider work to improve the health and well-being of community animals. As part of the several activities, Zigly Foundation also handcrafted outfits for the Honourable Prime Minister’s Punganur cows and was recognised with a Letter of Appreciation from the Prime Minister. Further, in Shalimar Bagh, the Foundation worked with the Government of Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Department of Animal Husbandry to facilitate the vaccination and microchipping of over 3,500 community dogs. The programme received a Letter of Appreciation from the Chief Minister of Delhi. The Foundation has also supported RWA-led anti-rabies awareness and free vaccination drives in Defence Colony, encouraging residents to take an active role in preventive healthcare for community dogs.