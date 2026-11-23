“This edition of the Program set out to demonstrate how low-carbon technologies developed by Indian start-ups can be adopted by the institutions that deliver services in our cities. Across 18 deployments in 10 cities, the nine start-ups worked with public partners including the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the Khammam Municipal Corporation and schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. These institutions now hold measured results from their own sites, which is the evidence public agencies need to consider adoption at scale. For UTIF, the Program has deepened our understanding of how cities adopt new technology, and these lessons will inform our future work.”