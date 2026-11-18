Arnaud Vaissié, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of International SOS, said, “While the specific risks facing organizations, sectors and geographies will vary, the defining characteristic of the risk landscape in 2027 is convergence. As risks become more interconnected, leaders are being challenged to anticipate the shape, extent and evolution of the interaction. In this environment, resilience is a key differentiator. Preparedness, informed decision-making and the ability to adapt quickly are increasingly critical to protecting people, maintaining business continuity and achieving long-term success. The organizations best positioned to navigate uncertainty in 2027 will be those that take an integrated approach to risk, recognizing that protecting their workforce and strengthening organizational resilience are fundamentally connected.”