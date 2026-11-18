Dr. Senguttuvan Duraisamy, Co-founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, “Childhood is a crucial phase in shaping an individual's long-term health, and the importance of preventive healthcare during these formative years cannot be overstated. Several health concerns, including nutritional deficiencies, growth abnormalities and lifestyle-related issues, can go unnoticed without regular monitoring and timely intervention. Through Maa Thalirgal, we aim to take healthcare beyond hospital settings and into schools, creating opportunities for early identification of health concerns while encouraging children to develop healthy habits from a young age. By bringing together healthcare professionals, educators and parents, the programme seeks to build a stronger foundation for children's physical, emotional and developmental well-being. We believe that investing in children's health today is essential to nurturing a healthier generation tomorrow.”