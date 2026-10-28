DJT Microfinance Appoints Sunil Sharma As National Head, Risk Control, Vigilance And Audit

New Delhi, Delhi, India: DJT Microfinance, an RBI-registered Non-Banking Financial Company – Microfinance Institution (NBFC-MFI) providing financial services to low-income households, has appointed Sunil Sharma as National Head – Risk Control Unit (RCU), Vigilance and Audit reinforcing its focus on strong governance, fraud prevention and operational resilience. In his new role, Sunil Sharma will lead risk control, vigilance and audit initiatives across the company's operations, supporting responsible and sustainable growth.