Surat Ganesh Pandal Spreads Message Of Organ Donation And Life-Saving Awareness

4. Green Corridor Section: Time is crucial in the entire organ donation process. This section showcased how Surat City Police creates Green Corridors to transport donated organs from Surat to different cities across the country in time. Notably, Gujarat’s first Green Corridor was created by Surat City Police on 18th December 2015, and to date, more than 140 Green Corridors have been created. The country’s first SOP for Green Corridor was created by Surat City Police in February 2016 on the proposal of Donate Life.