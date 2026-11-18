Nowhere does this blend of connectivity and liveability come together more clearly than at the southern end of the corridor, around Sectors 150 to 152. ANAROCK's Q3 2026 figures point the same way. Luxury now makes up most of what is being built, with high-end and ultra-luxury homes accounting for 52 percent of NCR's new launches that quarter. That's true across the region, of course. But the southern stretch of the Expressway has something many other pockets don't. Homes here come with room to breathe, plenty of greenery and a little more privacy and quiet, and the offices and big infrastructure projects are still close by.