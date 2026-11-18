Prevention starts with consistency

Metabolic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension and fatty liver develop gradually, shaped by everyday choices around food, activity, sleep and stress. Action can begin well before a diagnosis. EM3 brings prevention and ongoing care together, pairing clinical guidance and personalised coaching with measurable progress, so people can spot early warning signs and build lasting routines rather than rely on short-term fixes. For Soman, the belief is simple: small choices, repeated daily, add up over time. Through this partnership, GoodFlip aims to make that approach more accessible and encourage people to take charge of their health early.