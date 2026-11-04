India's Lithium-Ion Boom Has A Fire Problem. Here’s How To Fix It

Batteries move through mining, manufacturing, transport, storage, collection, dismantling and recycling. And throughout risk doesn't stay put along this chain, it shifts. A recycler that keeps low on-site storage to reduce its own exposure simply pushes that risk upstream, onto a collection point that may be far less prepared to handle it. An unprepared collection centre, without basic chemistry segregation, is often just one punctured cell away from thermal runaway. The downstream end of this chain is mostly small, informal operators - less than 3% of end-of-life lithium batteries are estimated to pass through formally registered channels. So the risk piles up exactly where there's the least money and expertise to handle it.