New Delhi, Delhi, India: India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are increasingly investing in business expansion. From improving manufacturing capabilities to widening distribution channels, such investments require significant capital. However, many enterprises continue to face challenges in accessing adequate finance.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's Annual Report 2025–26, outstanding bank credit to India's MSME sector reached INR36.8 lakh crore as of December 2025, registering year-on-year growth of 23.5 percent, compared with 18.3 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year. This growth reflects an increase in formal bank lending to MSMEs as they seek financing to support their business requirements.

Against this backdrop, secured business loans are gaining relevance among established MSMEs looking to fund larger investments. These loans involve pledging an eligible asset as collateral, allowing businesses to access funds while retaining ownership of the pledged property, subject to the loan agreement. Depending on the borrower's financial profile, collateral value and lender assessment, secured financing may offer higher loan amounts and longer repayment tenures.

For established MSMEs, this form of financing can support a range of business requirements, including:

Setting up additional facilities and increasing production capacity

Purchasing machinery and upgrading technology

Meeting eligible working capital requirements and supplier payments

Supporting diversification and entry into new markets

A loan against property for business is one such secured financing option. It allows business owners to leverage eligible residential or commercial property to raise funds for business-related requirements without having to sell the asset. This can help enterprises access capital while retaining ownership of their property, subject to the applicable loan terms.

Commenting on the changing financing needs of MSMEs, Aman Khanna, Digital Marketing Director, Lendingkart, said, “For an MSME, growth often brings a new set of financial requirements. What begins with managing day-to-day operations can soon extend to expanding production capacity, investing in modern machinery, strengthening infrastructure and entering new markets. Meeting these ambitions requires access to capital that is aligned with the scale and nature of the business. Secured financing can offer established enterprises an additional route to fund such investments by leveraging eligible assets. However, the decision to borrow must be guided by a clear assessment of the business opportunity, repayment capacity and the risks associated with pledging collateral.”

While evaluating this option, the secured business loan interest rate remains an important consideration. Businesses should also account for processing fees, other applicable charges, repayment schedules and the implications of pledging an asset before making a borrowing decision.

As India's MSME ecosystem continues to evolve, access to diverse financing options will remain important in supporting business expansion and operational development. Secured financing can provide established enterprises with an additional route to raise capital, provided the borrowing is aligned with their financial position, business objectives and repayment capacity.

About Lendingkart

Lendingkart is a fintech company focused on facilitating access to business finance for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across India. Through its technology-driven approach, the company offers loans against property of up to INR1 crore to eligible businesses, subject to assessment and verification.

Lendingkart helps eligible enterprises meet their working capital requirements and also provides finance to meet their operational expenses and foster business growth. Through its digital lending model, Lendingkart has simplified the loan application journey for business owners across India.

For more information, visit www.lendingkart.com.