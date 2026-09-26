Dr. Yogesh Lakhani: A Joyous Farewell To Lord Ganesha On One Side, Heartfelt Birthday Wishes On The Other

New Delhi [India], September 25: This year, Anant Chaturdashi and the birthday of Dr. Yogesh Lakhani will both be observed on September 25, making the occasion particularly meaningful for him.
Dr. Yogesh Lakhani is a devotee of Lord Ganesha and has regularly participated in Mumbai's Ganesh celebrations. Recently, he visited GSB Ganpati in Wadala, Andhericha Raja, Tilak Nagar Sahyadri Ganpati and Chintamani in Lalbaug to seek darshan.
Speaking about his faith and birthday, Dr. Lakhani said:
"Lord Ganesha is truly the remover of obstacles. Remembering Him, directly or indirectly, continually helps us overcome the many challenges that arise in our business. Problems are inevitable, but solutions always appear at the right time. I believe this is Lord Ganesha's grace.
"On my birthday, when the entire country and people around the world are celebrating Ganeshotsav with great enthusiasm, I feel extremely fortunate. When I was born on 25 September 1963, it was also an auspicious occasion during Navratri. Maa Durga, also known as Amba and worshipped as our family deity, has always blessed me."
Dr. Lakhani's birthday falls in the same month as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, which is observed on September 17. The two also share the same zodiac sign.
For Dr. Lakhani, spirituality remains an important part of his personal life. During the Paryushan festival, he visited a Jain temple for darshan and puja, performed Pratikraman on the final day and observed an Ekasana fast.
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He also follows a tradition of visiting temples and religious places during the year. This year, his visits included Salasar Balaji and Khatu Shyam temples in Rajasthan, the Jyotirlingas of Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Jagannath Puri in Odisha and Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.
Family also remains an important part of his life. He spends time with his wife, Jagruti, and son, Anugrah, and has travelled with them to various destinations in India and abroad. This year, the family visited Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala, Darjeeling and Aamby Valley.
Dr. Lakhani has also been associated with social-service activities through Sahyog Seva Trust and Bright Sahyog Seva Trust. The initiatives include activities related to healthcare, education and food-grain distribution.
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On his birthday, he is also expected to continue his support for charitable organisations, including old-age homes and orphanages.
As Anant Chaturdashi marks the conclusion of the Ganesh festival, the day brings together two occasions that hold personal significance for Dr. Lakhani: the farewell to Lord Ganesha and his birthday.
Heartfelt birthday wishes to Dr. Yogesh Lakhani on the occasion.