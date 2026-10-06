As president and CEO of FedEx Corporation, Subramaniam leads one of the world's largest transportation and logistics companies. A more than 35-year FedEx veteran, Subramaniam became the second CEO in the company's history in 2022 after serving in a series of leadership roles across the global enterprise, including as President and Chief Operating Officer. His international leadership experience and focus on globalization have contributed to the success and transformation of FedEx, while his work outside the company has focused on advancing economic growth and global trade. In 2023, Subramaniam received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest civilian honor presented by the President of India to members of the Indian diaspora in recognition of outstanding achievements in India and abroad.