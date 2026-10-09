Fabience Unleashes State-Of-The-Art Furniture Mega-Plant

Founder’s Vision

“Our vision is to build Fabience into an Indian furniture manufacturing brand capable of competing with leading global manufacturers in technology, quality, design, precision, and scale,” said Mr. Raj Venu Gopal Takkallapally, Managing Director. “We firmly believe India has the potential to become an important global manufacturing hub for high-quality furniture. Our focus is on expanding our manufacturing capabilities, strengthening our presence across India and international markets, and continuing to invest in advanced technology — all while building scale without compromising quality, precision, or manufacturing standards.”