Aionos Appoints Hemant Lamba As Chief Business Officer To Accelerate Global Growth

Speaking on his appointment, Hemant Lamba, Chief Business Officer, Aionos, said, “As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to embedding it in their operations, they need partners who can make it work inside their business, securely and at scale. Aionos brings deep industry experience, its own AI platforms and proven delivery for some of the most demanding operations anywhere. My priority is to bring all of that to our clients as one Aionos, and shape the next phase of the company’s growth.”