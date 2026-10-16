‘Aarambh 2026’ Welcomes New Students At IPS Academy’s School Of Architecture

A major highlight of the Celebration was the oath-taking ceremony of the Council of Students of Architecture (COSA) for the 2026–27 academic session. On this occasion, the newly constituted student council, comprising fourth-year students, along with representatives of various clubs, was presented with badges and administered the oath of responsibility. Under the guidance of COSA Faculty Coordinators Architect Ratima Dagaonkar and Architect Kamini Badnore, the initiative aimed to strengthen leadership qualities, discipline, teamwork, student participation and a sense of responsibility towards the institution.