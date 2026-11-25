Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, said, “Location remains fundamental to luxury housing, but buyers are interpreting it more practically. In Noida's real estate market, an attractive address must offer access to workplaces, schools, healthcare and social infrastructure while preserving residential calm. Connectivity brings a neighbourhood into consideration, but its immediate surroundings determine whether families can imagine living there and we see this translating well into the real estate market of Noida Expressway which has emerged as one of the preferred luxury living destinations amongst homebuyers. Developers must assess approach roads, neighbourhood quality and daily travel as carefully as amenities. Luxury becomes more convincing when an address saves time without compromising privacy or comfort.”