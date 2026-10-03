MBD Group Marks 70th Establishment Day, Celebrates 70 Years Of Learning, Growth And Impact

Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, Joint Managing Director, MBD Group, said, “As MBD Group marks 70 years, our focus remains on building on the values that have guided us through our journey while responding to the needs of a changing India. The well-being of our people and communities is an important part of that responsibility. Whether through initiatives that encourage physical and mental well-being, create access to learning or give young people exposure to new technologies, we want our efforts to create meaningful and lasting opportunities. Run Yodha is one such example, but our larger commitment extends well beyond any single initiative.”