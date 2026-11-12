Signify Expands EcoLink Portfolio In India With Smart Water Heaters And OFR Room Heaters

New Delhi, Delhi, India

ThermoQuad Smart water heaters offer WiZ app connectivity and voice control

WinterComfort oil-filled radiator room heaters feature Super Turbo PTC heating and multiple comfort modes

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the expansion of its EcoLink portfolio in India into water heating and OFR room heating. The water heater range includes storage and instant water heaters, with ThermoQuad Smart models offering WiZ app connectivity and voice control through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri Shortcuts. The portfolio also includes WinterComfort oil-filled radiator (OFR) room heaters.

With this launch, Signify is extending EcoLink beyond its existing portfolio into two home appliance categories that address everyday household needs. The water heater range combines connected controls with technologies designed to protect against corrosion, manage hard-water conditions and retain heat. The WinterComfort room heaters offer multiple room heating modes and adjustable thermostat, and additional instant heating through Super Turbo PTC technology.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Joshi, CEO & MD, Signify, Greater India, said, “When we launched EcoLink, we wanted to bring thoughtful design and dependable performance to everyday home appliances. EcoLink fans have been a strong proof point, earning recognition for design and introducing forms the category had never seen before. That success gives us the confidence to grow further. With our new heating range, we are bringing the same thinking to water heaters, using newer technology built for Indian conditions like hard water, and an uncompromising focus on build quality. Our goal is simple: products that families can trust for years, and an EcoLink brand that Indian consumers recognise, relate to.”

Elaborating on the portfolio expansion, C. Arun Kumar, Head of Consumer Business, Signify, Greater India, added, “When people choose a home appliance, they look at more than its basic function. They want to know how well it performs, how long it will last, how easy it is to live with and whether its design breaks the clutter, which is what EcoLink stands for. We built this range around those expectations, from tanks and heating elements designed for hard water to connected controls in ThermoQuad Smart. With our new heating range, we are bringing EcoLink to more households across India.”

EcoLink Smart Water Heaters: Connected control meets convenience

The EcoLink water heater range includes storage models in square and vertical cylinder designs, alongside instant water heaters. At the centre of the connected range is ThermoQuad Smart, available in 15-litre and 25-litre capacities. It connects to the WiZ app and supports Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri Shortcuts control, giving users the option to manage water heating through their phone or voice.

Users can switch the heater on remotely and schedule heating through the WiZ app to have hot water ready when they need it.

The storage portfolio also includes ThermoQuad square models in 10-litre, 15-litre and 25-litre capacities, and ThermoVault vertical cylinder models in the same capacities. These water heaters carry a 5-star rating from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

The ThermoGo instant range offers 1-litre, 3-litre and 5-litre options for different hot-water needs.

Key technologies across the storage range include:

GlassVault tank technology: The glass-enamel lining is fused to the steel tank at high temperature to create a protective surface that helps resist corrosion.

DuraCore heating element: Made with Incoloy 800 nickel-chromium alloy and a protective glass coating, the element is designed to withstand hard-water conditions.

HeatLock insulation: High-density, pressure-injected polyurethane foam (PUF) insulation helps retain hot water for longer, reducing the need for frequent reheating and helping save electricity.

Triple Safe protection: Safety features include automatic thermal cut-off, pressure release and protection against overheating and dry heating.

Operating specifications: Storage models feature 2 kW heating power and pressure resistance up to 8 bar. It also features temperature display and touch controls.

WinterComfort Oil-filled room heaters: More control over everyday warmth

The EcoLink WinterComfort oil-filled radiator brings adjustable room heating to the portfolio. It includes digital and analog models with different heating outputs and controls.

The digital model features 11 Z-shaped fins, a digital temperature control panel and an RF remote. The analog range is available in 11-fin and 13-fin configurations, with hybrid fin design, a thermostat, 360-degree wheels and a cord winder.

The range includes the following features:

Super Turbo PTC heating: An additional ceramic heating element provides supplementary heat. Analog models offer up to 400 W of additional heating, taking the total output to 2,900 W. The digital model offers a total output of 2,700 W.

Multiple heating modes: ECO (1,000 W), COZY (1,500 W) and BOOST (2,500 W) modes give users different heating options.

Digital controls: The digital model includes a touch control panel, digital display and RF Point Anywhere Remote.

Safety features: Tip-over auto cut-off and thermal protection help support safe operation.

SafeStore: Designed to help prevent oil spills when the radiator is stored flat.

The WinterComfort OFR room heaters comes with a two-year warranty.

Pricing, Warranty and Availability

The new EcoLink heating range will be available through Signify’s D2C channels, Amazon India, Smart Light Hubs and leading retail outlets.

Starting prices:

EcoLink instant water heaters: Starting MRP INR 5,999.

EcoLink storage water heaters: Starting MRP INR 13,999.

WinterComfort OFR room heaters: Starting MRP INR 16,999.

*T&C applied

Warranty coverage:

ThermoQuad and ThermoVault storage water heaters: 10-year tank warranty, 4-year heating element warranty* and 4-year product warranty*.

ThermoGo 3-litre high-rise instant water heater: 7-year tank warranty*, 3-year heating element warranty* and 3-year product warranty*.

Other ThermoGo instant models: 5-year tank warranty, 2-year heating element warranty and 3-year product warranty.

WinterComfort OFR room heaters: 2-year warranty*.

EcoLink offers a 24-hour installation service promise across more than 300 cities. The water heater storage range also includes free installation and connecting pipes, subject to applicable model and service terms.

*T&C applied

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers. We proudly bring to market the world’s best lighting brands, from Signify, Philips, Philips Hue, Signify Interact, Philips Dynalite, Color Kinetics and many more. Our advanced products connected systems and services unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. In 2025, we had sales of EUR 5.8 billion, approximately 27,000 employees, and a presence in over 70 markets. We are in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating. News and updates from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.