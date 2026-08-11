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Independence Day TV Offers: Why This Is The Best Time To Upgrade Your Home Entertainment

Independence Day 2026 brings some of the best TV deals of the year. Here is why now is the right time to upgrade, which models to consider, and how to buy on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finance.

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Independence Day TV Offers: Why This Is The Best Time To Upgrade Your Home Entertainment
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If you have been thinking about upgrading your TV, Independence Day is one of the smartest times to do it. During this sale period, the difference in price between a basic model and the TV you really want becomes much smaller, making premium features like QLED, Mini LED, and 120Hz refresh rates far more accessible. Brands roll out festive discounts, retailers add their own offers, and many popular 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch TVs are available at some of their lowest prices of the year. If you've been waiting for the right deal, this is the time to start comparing models.

The savings become even more meaningful when combined with Bajaj Finance’s flexible financing. The Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card offers a credit limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh and repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months, making it easier to upgrade from a 32-inch TV to a 43-inch model or from a 43-inch to a 55-inch TV without a large upfront payment. For higher-value purchases, the Easy EMI Loan provides financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh with basic KYC and a minimum CIBIL score of 650. Both options are available at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, and require you to be physically present at the store to apply.

Which TV size should you buy this Independence Day?

Match the screen size to your room and viewing distance before shortlisting a model:

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Screen size

Ideal viewing distance

Best for

32-inch

4 to 6 feet

Bedrooms guest rooms kitchens

43-inch

6 to 8 feet

Medium living rooms home offices

55-inch

8 to 10 feet

Large living rooms dedicated home theatre setups

Pro tip: Independence Day sale is the right moment to size up. The price gap between a 32-inch and a 43-inch -- or a 43-inch and a 55-inch -- narrows during sale periods, and Easy EMIs make the monthly difference manageable.

Best-selling TVs to buy this Independence Day 2026

From budget HD Ready TVs to premium Mini LED and QLED models, these are the best-selling TVs to consider during the Independence Day 2026 sale.

Model

Size

Price

Key feature

Best for

TCL 32S5205

32-inch

Rs. 11990

HD Ready Smart LED

Tightest budget bedroom use

Redmi Smart TV 32 (L32M6-RA)

32-inch

Rs. 13999

Android TV HD Ready

Casual gaming handheld consoles

Sansui JSW55GSQLED

55-inch

Rs. 19990

4K QLED 60Hz

Big screen on a budget

LG 32LM576BPTC

32-inch

Rs. 21690

HD Smart TV WebOS

Best 32-inch smart platform

Hisense E6N 43 (43E6N)

43-inch

Rs. 22999

4K 60Hz Game Mode

Budget 4K entry point

Samsung 32EH4003

32-inch

Rs. 23810

HD Ready LED

Reliable brand at this size

Hisense E7Q 43 (43E7Q)

43-inch

Rs. 26999

120Hz QLED VRR

Best value 43-inch pick

Sony Bravia 2 43 (K-43S20B)

43-inch

Rs. 36860

60Hz ALLM low input lag

Best picture quality at 43-inch

Xiaomi FX 55

55-inch

Rs. 36999

120Hz Game Booster QLED

55-inch gaming and streaming

Haier P7 Pro 55

55-inch

Rs. 38490

120Hz HDR10+ Gaming

Large screen fast content

Samsung M71H 43 (UA43M71H)

43-inch

Rs. 41990

120Hz Mini LED Gaming Hub

Premium 43-inch pick

Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

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Limited time offers on televisions

Top brands are also running discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Check top TV prices and current offers before visiting a store.

Brand

EMI starting from

Tenure

Discount

Price range

LG 

Rs. 1287/month

Up to 18 months

Up to 55% Off

Rs. 15500 – Rs. 814900

Sony 

Rs. 720/month

Up to 16 months

Up to 50% Off

Rs. 11600 – Rs. 989900

Haier 

Rs. 1125/month

Up to 18 months

Up to 30% Off

Rs. 13500 – Rs. 420000

Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

What are my financing options to buy a TV on EMI?

You can finance almost any television in this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:

Financing option

Loan limit

Tenure

Best for

Insta EMI Card

Up to Rs. 3 lakh zero annual fee

3 to 60 months

Buying across categories over time

Easy EMI Loan

Up to Rs. 5 lakh basic KYC CIBIL 650+

3 to 60 months

A single higher-value purchase

How to buy a TV from Bajaj Finance partner store?

Buying a TV with Bajaj Finance's in-store financing options is quick and convenient. The process usually takes just 10–15 minutes at the store. Follow these steps:

  • Browse on Bajaj Mall first: Compare screen size, display technology, resolution, smart features, and price. 

  • Find a partner store: Head to a nearby Reliance Digital, Croma, or Vijay Sales outlet.

  • Check the TV in person: Compare picture quality, sound output, viewing angles, Google TV features, and connectivity with the store executive.

  • Choose your EMI option: Ask about the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan and check available tenures and zero down payment offers on select models.

  • Complete your purchase: Once financing is approved, take your Sony TV home or schedule delivery at your convenience.

Independence Day 2026 is one of the strongest TV buying windows of the year. Discounts are deeper, stock is fuller, and Bajaj Finance's Easy EMIs make it the right time to buy the model you want rather than settling for what fits the budget today. Browse the full range on Bajaj Mall, shortlist based on room size and viewing habits, and head to your nearest partner store before the offers end.

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Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. All possible measures have been taken to ensure accuracy, reliability, timeliness and authenticity of the information; however OutlookBusiness.com does not take any liability for the same. Using of any information provided in the article is solely at the viewers’ discretion.

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