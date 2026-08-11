Independence Day TV Offers: Why This Is The Best Time To Upgrade Your Home Entertainment

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If you have been thinking about upgrading your , Independence Day is one of the smartest times to do it. During this sale period, the difference in price between a basic model and the TV you really want becomes much smaller, making premium features like QLED, Mini LED, and 120Hz refresh rates far more accessible. Brands roll out festive discounts, retailers add their own offers, and many popular 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch TVs are available at some of their lowest prices of the year. If you've been waiting for the right deal, this is the time to start comparing models.
The savings become even more meaningful when combined with Bajaj Finance’s flexible financing. The Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card offers a credit limit of up to Rs. 3 lakh and repayment tenures from 3 to 60 months, making it easier to upgrade from a 32-inch TV to a 43-inch model or from a 43-inch to a 55-inch TV without a large upfront payment. For higher-value purchases, the Easy EMI Loan provides financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh with basic KYC and a minimum CIBIL score of 650. Both options are available at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, and require you to be physically present at the store to apply.
Which TV size should you buy this Independence Day?
Match the screen size to your room and viewing distance before shortlisting a model:
Screen size
Ideal viewing distance
Best for
32-inch
4 to 6 feet
Bedrooms guest rooms kitchens
43-inch
6 to 8 feet
Medium living rooms home offices
55-inch
8 to 10 feet
Large living rooms dedicated home theatre setups
Pro tip: Independence Day sale is the right moment to size up. The price gap between a 32-inch and a 43-inch -- or a 43-inch and a 55-inch -- narrows during sale periods, and Easy EMIs make the monthly difference manageable.
Best-selling TVs to buy this Independence Day 2026
From budget HD Ready TVs to premium Mini LED and QLED models, these are the best-selling TVs to consider during the Independence Day 2026 sale.
Model
Size
Price
Key feature
Best for
TCL 32S5205
32-inch
Rs. 11990
HD Ready Smart LED
Tightest budget bedroom use
Redmi Smart TV 32 (L32M6-RA)
32-inch
Rs. 13999
Android TV HD Ready
Casual gaming handheld consoles
Sansui JSW55GSQLED
55-inch
Rs. 19990
4K QLED 60Hz
Big screen on a budget
LG 32LM576BPTC
32-inch
Rs. 21690
HD Smart TV WebOS
Best 32-inch smart platform
Hisense E6N 43 (43E6N)
43-inch
Rs. 22999
4K 60Hz Game Mode
Budget 4K entry point
Samsung 32EH4003
32-inch
Rs. 23810
HD Ready LED
Reliable brand at this size
Hisense E7Q 43 (43E7Q)
43-inch
Rs. 26999
120Hz QLED VRR
Best value 43-inch pick
Sony Bravia 2 43 (K-43S20B)
43-inch
Rs. 36860
60Hz ALLM low input lag
Best picture quality at 43-inch
Xiaomi FX 55
55-inch
Rs. 36999
120Hz Game Booster QLED
55-inch gaming and streaming
Haier P7 Pro 55
55-inch
Rs. 38490
120Hz HDR10+ Gaming
Large screen fast content
Samsung M71H 43 (UA43M71H)
43-inch
Rs. 41990
120Hz Mini LED Gaming Hub
Premium 43-inch pick
Disclaimer: Each model's features, availability, and pricing are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.
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Limited time offers on televisions
Top brands are also running discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Check top and current offers before visiting a store.
Brand
EMI starting from
Tenure
Discount
Price range
LG
Rs. 1287/month
Up to 18 months
Up to 55% Off
Rs. 15500 – Rs. 814900
Sony
Rs. 720/month
Up to 16 months
Up to 50% Off
Rs. 11600 – Rs. 989900
Haier
Rs. 1125/month
Up to 18 months
Up to 30% Off
Rs. 13500 – Rs. 420000
Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.
What are my financing options to buy a TV on EMI?
You can finance almost any television in this guide. Bajaj Finance offers two ways to do this:
Financing option
Loan limit
Tenure
Best for
Insta EMI Card
Up to Rs. 3 lakh zero annual fee
3 to 60 months
Buying across categories over time
Easy EMI Loan
Up to Rs. 5 lakh basic KYC CIBIL 650+
3 to 60 months
A single higher-value purchase
How to buy a TV from Bajaj Finance partner store?
Buying a TV with Bajaj Finance's in-store financing options is quick and convenient. The process usually takes just 10–15 minutes at the store. Follow these steps:
Browse on Bajaj Mall first: Compare screen size, display technology, resolution, smart features, and price.
Find a partner store: Head to a nearby Reliance Digital, Croma, or Vijay Sales outlet.
Check the TV in person: Compare picture quality, sound output, viewing angles, Google TV features, and connectivity with the store executive.
Choose your EMI option: Ask about the Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan and check available tenures and zero down payment offers on select models.
Complete your purchase: Once financing is approved, take your Sony TV home or schedule delivery at your convenience.
Independence Day 2026 is one of the strongest TV buying windows of the year. Discounts are deeper, stock is fuller, and Bajaj Finance's Easy EMIs make it the right time to buy the model you want rather than settling for what fits the budget today. Browse the full range on Bajaj Mall, shortlist based on room size and viewing habits, and head to your nearest partner store before the offers end.
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