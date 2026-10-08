Rashmi Arya Launches ‘Ganpati Deva’ With A Devotional Musical Theme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Mumbai witnessed a vibrant celebration of music and devotion as Rashmi Aarya unveiled her third song, “Ganpati Deva” from Spirit of Divinity, in front of the iconic Andheri Cha Raja. Blending the festive spirit of Ganpati with upbeat musical energy, the song is a peppy devotional track that celebrates devotion to Bappa through a contemporary and entertaining musical approach. Directed by Guru M Sharrma, the music video presents a distinctive take on the devotional genre, combining spiritual imagery, energetic visuals, dramatic storytelling and a cinematic narrative.