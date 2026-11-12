Big 5 Global Brings Indian Manufacturing Capabilities To A Growing MEASA Construction Market

New Delhi, Delhi, India: As construction and urban development projects grow in scale and complexity across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), reliable supply chains, efficient procurement and predictable project delivery remain key priorities for the industry. With India’s construction market projected to reach USD 1.1 trillion by 2031, growing demand for infrastructure, housing and sustainable building solutions presents opportunities for Indian manufacturers to expand their reach into regional market, according to Aranca. Responding to these priorities, Big 5 Global returns from 23 – 26 November 2026 to the Dubai World Trade Centre, helping businesses broaden sourcing strategies and support more efficient project delivery.