A Million Customers And Counting: Embark Perfumes Marks The Milestone With Gift Sets For The 2026 Festive Season

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: As the festive lights of this festive season return, Embark Perfumes has a milestone of its own to celebrate — the brand has now crossed one million customers across India. A proudly Indian fragrance house built on the belief that global luxury and Indian soul belong in the same bottle, Embark was founded by veteran beauty-industry experts Varsha Dalal and Sejal Kapashi, who together bring over 70 years of experience and have brought more than 40 international brands to India. Working hand in hand with master perfumers from celebrated houses such as Givaudan, Embark crafts its fragrances with the finest ingredients — each IFRA-certified, dermatologically tested, and tuned for the Indian climate. It is a philosophy that has already earned acclaim: Embark’s My Dream For Her was voted the Most Liked Fragrance of 2023 at the ELLE Beauty Awards. Now, a million customers later, the brand marks the occasion the way it knows best — with a festive gifting collection made for the season.