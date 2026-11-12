Little Critics, Big Appetites: 3 Nutty Treats To Celebrate Children's Day

When it comes to food, children can be the toughest critics! One day, it's their absolute favourite; the next, it's met with a suspicious stare and a firm “no, thank you!” This Children's Day, turn mealtime into something little foodies can look forward to with a delicious twist on familiar favorites. From comforting Masala Macaroni with California Walnut Meat and fluffy California Walnut and Banana Pancakes to irresistible California Walnut, Chocolate and Date Bark, these recipes bring together fun flavours, exciting textures and the wholesome goodness of California Walnuts. Packed with beneficial nutrients, including plant-based omega-3 ALA, California Walnuts make a versatile addition to everyday meals and celebratory treats alike. So, get ready to delight those tiny taste buds and make every bite a little more special!