Inside The Noida Workshop Where Outdoor Furniture Is Built To Survive Indian Weather

That process starts with the space, not the product. Customers share the dimensions of their balcony, terrace or garden, how much sun and rain it gets, and how they plan to use it. The team then builds around those answers: frames in aluminium or Grade-A teak, seats handwoven in outdoor rope or woven in synthetic wicker, cushions in quick-dry foam that lets rain drain through instead of soaking it up, and UV-resistant performance fabrics chosen for strong Indian sun.