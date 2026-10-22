Singer Rashmi Aarya And Music Composer And Director Ramji Gulati Promotes The Song “Maiya Ke Sang “Across Mumbai’s Biggest Festive Celebrations, Receives Overwhelming Love From Devotees

Rashmi Aarya says: “Maiya Ke Sang is very close to my heart because it comes from a place of faith, love, and gratitude towards the divine mother. Promoting the song at some of Mumbai’s biggest festive celebrations and receiving so much warmth from the audiences has been truly special. Seeing people connect with the song amidst the energy of Garba, prayers, and celebrations made the experience even more meaningful. I wanted this song to feel like an offering to Maa, and the love it has received has made the journey incredibly fulfilling. I hope it continues to bring families together and becomes a part of their festive memories for years to come.”