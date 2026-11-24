Rahul Kothari, Chief Operating Officer, Razorpay, said, “For us, building an AI-first organisation is as much about rethinking how we work as it is about the technology we build. Across our business and operations teams, we are increasingly embedding AI into everyday workflows, from resolving customer queries and automating operational processes to enabling smarter business decisions. What is particularly encouraging is how quickly our teams have embraced this shift, identifying opportunities to solve problems differently and putting AI to work in meaningful ways. This recognition is a testament to that collective effort and reinforces our conviction that the real impact of AI comes from making it an integral part of how an organisation operates.”