Why Regional Contractors Matter To Odisha’s Infrastructure Expansion

So, who builds all this? Not just the large national contractors. Most rural road and bridge packages are modest in size. In March, the subsidiary of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited was declared the lowest bidder for the road from Limidihi to Machida, a ₹ 4.19 crore package. Work like this suits contractors who are close to the site, own their machines and know the local soil and rivers. Regional firms that have grown up with the state’s Works Department are well placed to do it, as long as they keep raising their standards.