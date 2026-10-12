During his tenure, the university’s student admissions increased from over 2,400 to more than 6,000. His work has included expanding student outreach through digital platforms, grassroots engagement and counselling, while strengthening interactions with schools, industry partners, government organisations and other stakeholders. Through the digital outreach and effective media planning the brand positioning from a regional brand to national brand happened in these years. The student recruitment from across country from all states. During this period, he has been able to initiate and effectively increase the international admissions from 10+ countries.